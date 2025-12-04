Insider Selling: Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) CEO Sells $10,034,474.45 in Stock

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) CEO Seamus Grady sold 22,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.95, for a total value of $10,034,474.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 23,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,535,952.35. This represents a 48.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

Shares of FN stock opened at $447.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $413.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.38. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $148.55 and a 52 week high of $498.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on FN. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $184.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Northland Securities set a $550.00 price objective on Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $329.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $451.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the first quarter worth $29,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the third quarter worth $34,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 124.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

