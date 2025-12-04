Insider Selling: Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) EVP Sells $4,562,724.88 in Stock

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) EVP Eric Buss sold 162,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $4,562,724.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 380,683 shares in the company, valued at $10,674,351.32. This trade represents a 29.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Life Time Group Stock Down 0.5%
Shares of Life Time Group stock opened at $26.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.67. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $34.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 9.91%.The firm had revenue of $782.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.93 million. Research analysts predict that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LTH shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Life Time Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Life Time Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Life Time Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.
About Life Time Group
Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.
