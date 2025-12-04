Insider Selling: Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) EVP Sells $4,562,724.88 in Stock

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) EVP Eric Buss sold 162,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $4,562,724.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 380,683 shares in the company, valued at $10,674,351.32. This trade represents a 29.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Life Time Group Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Life Time Group stock opened at $26.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.67. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $34.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 9.91%.The firm had revenue of $782.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.93 million. Research analysts predict that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Life Time Group during the 3rd quarter worth $8,280,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 526,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Life Time Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 866,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,913,000 after buying an additional 54,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Life Time Group by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 39,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 16,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LTH shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Life Time Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Life Time Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Life Time Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

