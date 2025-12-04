HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-three analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, twenty-eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $617.2333.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Evercore ISI set a $500.00 target price on HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on HubSpot from $775.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $825.00 to $655.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Rothschild Redb cut shares of HubSpot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $374.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of -4,682.71, a P/E/G ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.46. HubSpot has a one year low of $344.41 and a one year high of $881.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $429.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $495.14.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $809.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.80 million. HubSpot had a positive return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that HubSpot will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,193,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 56,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,138,500. This trade represents a 4.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 17,253 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.66, for a total transaction of $8,637,886.98. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 1,275,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,744,531.30. The trade was a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 51,098 shares of company stock valued at $24,062,552 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in HubSpot by 19.2% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 9,533 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 2,038.1% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 20,953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,663,000 after purchasing an additional 19,973 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 24.1% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,228 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,363,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in HubSpot by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,921,000 after buying an additional 6,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

