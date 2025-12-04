Analysts Set Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Price Target at $15.73

Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.7273.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th.

NASDAQ GO opened at $11.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.58. Grocery Outlet has a 52 week low of $10.21 and a 52 week high of $20.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 0.10%.The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Grocery Outlet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, EVP Steven K. Wilson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $313,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 116,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,045.19. This trade represents a 17.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rip Road Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP now owns 707,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,896,000 after acquiring an additional 179,300 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,835,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 178.5% in the second quarter. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. now owns 227,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 145,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 113.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 168,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 89,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

