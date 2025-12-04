Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.1333.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTNX. Zacks Research lowered Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Nutanix from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Northland Capmk lowered Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Nutanix from $71.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Monday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Nutanix

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutanix

In related news, Director Teresa Gayle Sheppard sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $267,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,152. This trade represents a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 11,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $892,370.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 254,637 shares in the company, valued at $19,948,262.58. This represents a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,598 shares of company stock valued at $12,218,560. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Nutanix by 6.4% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nutanix by 42.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 2.1% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 43,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Stock Up 1.9%

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $47.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.33 and its 200-day moving average is $71.45. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $46.12 and a 12 month high of $83.36. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.53.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The business had revenue of $670.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.23 million. Nutanix had a net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 32.17%. Nutanix’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that Nutanix will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.