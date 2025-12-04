Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$20.44.

SES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$18.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$16.25 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Scotiabank lowered Secure Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$17.50 to C$23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$17.75 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th.

Shares of TSE:SES opened at C$17.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$18.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.79. The company has a market cap of C$3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.86. Secure Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$12.04 and a 12-month high of C$21.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Waste Infrastructure Corp. provides fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates in two segments: Midstream Infrastructure and Environmental & Fluid Management. Midstream Infrastructure owns and operates a network of facilities throughout western Canada, North Dakota, and Oklahoma.

