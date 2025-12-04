TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) Receives $84.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.00.

TRP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Cibc Captl Mkts upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, November 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 2,565.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,306,187 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $769,815,000 after buying an additional 15,694,336 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TC Energy during the second quarter worth about $493,434,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 80.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,983,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $802,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562,887 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 514.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,491,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $352,976,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 19,808,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $935,627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053,228 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TRP opened at $53.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.70. TC Energy has a 52-week low of $43.51 and a 52-week high of $55.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. TC Energy had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TC Energy will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.74%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

