Endeavour Mining Corp. (TSE:EDV) Receives C$40.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Endeavour Mining Corp. (TSE:EDV – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$40.25.

Separately, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$57.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th.

Insider Activity

Endeavour Mining Price Performance

In other news, insider La Mancha Capital Management Gp sold 215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.87, for a total transaction of C$7,067,050.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 35,527,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,167,793,986.98. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their position. Also, insider Yousriya Loza sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.87, for a total value of C$7,067,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 35,527,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,167,793,986.98. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,154,654 shares of company stock worth $79,511,688. Company insiders own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Mining stock opened at C$63.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$59.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$49.98. Endeavour Mining has a 1-year low of C$25.07 and a 1-year high of C$67.02. The company has a market cap of C$15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.01.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.27 billion during the quarter. Endeavour Mining had a negative return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Mining will post 4.4476987 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Mining Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 116.0%. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.10%.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining PLC is a gold producer in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso. It holds a portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

