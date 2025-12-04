Endeavour Mining Corp. (TSE:EDV) Receives C$40.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Endeavour Mining Corp. (TSE:EDV – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$40.25.
Separately, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$57.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Endeavour Mining
Insider Activity
Endeavour Mining Price Performance
Endeavour Mining stock opened at C$63.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$59.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$49.98. Endeavour Mining has a 1-year low of C$25.07 and a 1-year high of C$67.02. The company has a market cap of C$15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.01.
Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.27 billion during the quarter. Endeavour Mining had a negative return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Mining will post 4.4476987 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Endeavour Mining Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 116.0%. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.10%.
Endeavour Mining Company Profile
Endeavour Mining PLC is a gold producer in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso. It holds a portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Endeavour Mining
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- 3 Stocks Poised to Benefit From Google’s AI Breakthough
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Beyond NVIDIA: 5 Semiconductor Stocks Set to Dominate 2026
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- 3 Stocks You’ll Wish You Bought Before 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.