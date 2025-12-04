Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.4286.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RGTI shares. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Rigetti Computing from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rigetti Computing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Rigetti Computing from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th.

In related news, Director Ray O. Johnson sold 126,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $2,525,900.00. Following the sale, the director owned 293,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,220. This trade represents a 30.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael S. Clifton sold 75,000 shares of Rigetti Computing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 653,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,421,554. This represents a 10.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold 405,930 shares of company stock worth $9,584,046 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGTI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,046,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,665,000 after purchasing an additional 9,228,888 shares during the last quarter. Marex Group plc acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the second quarter valued at $87,414,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,887,000. Clear Street Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,752,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,081,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,483 shares in the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGTI opened at $26.04 on Friday. Rigetti Computing has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $58.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.03 and a beta of 1.68.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 million. Rigetti Computing had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 4,741.49%.The business’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Rigetti Computing will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

