Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY) and GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Head to Head Review

Porsche Automobil and GreenPower Motor are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Porsche Automobil and GreenPower Motor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Porsche Automobil 0 7 0 0 2.00 GreenPower Motor 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

This table compares Porsche Automobil and GreenPower Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Porsche Automobil N/A N/A N/A GreenPower Motor -105.06% -561.91% -47.41%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

1.7% of GreenPower Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.1% of GreenPower Motor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Porsche Automobil and GreenPower Motor”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Porsche Automobil N/A N/A -$21.66 billion N/A N/A GreenPower Motor $15.54 million 0.19 -$18.66 million ($5.58) -0.18

GreenPower Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Porsche Automobil.

Volatility & Risk

Porsche Automobil has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GreenPower Motor has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GreenPower Motor beats Porsche Automobil on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names. The company was formerly known as Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to Porsche Automobil Holding SE in November 2007. Porsche Automobil Holding SE was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation. It leases its vehicles to customers. GreenPower Motor Company Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

