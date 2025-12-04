SIKA AG – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

SIKA AG – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SXYAY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SIKA in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Rothschild Redb raised SIKA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SIKA in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded SIKA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th.

OTCMKTS SXYAY opened at $19.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.66. SIKA has a 52-week low of $18.29 and a 52-week high of $27.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.38.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. The company offers tile adhesives and grouts, systems for under-tile waterproofing, sound reduction, renders, decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls, as well as exterior insulation finishing system; develops admixtures and additives for concrete, cement, and mortar production; and flat roofing systems.

