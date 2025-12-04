Brokerages Set Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSE:GROY) Price Target at $4.75

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSE:GROY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.75.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GROY. Raymond James Financial set a $4.50 price target on Gold Royalty and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Gold Royalty from $3.30 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Gold Royalty from $5.75 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Gold Royalty in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Gold Royalty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Gold Royalty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Medici Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gold Royalty during the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gold Royalty by 140.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 58,172 shares in the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise acquired a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the first quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Gold Royalty by 257.9% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 177,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 127,904 shares in the last quarter. 33.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gold Royalty stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.06. Gold Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $4.47. The firm has a market cap of $709.16 million, a P/E ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term returns for its investors.

