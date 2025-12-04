Comparing Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS) and FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV)

Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Free Report) and FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Sunrise Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.0%. FirstService pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Sunrise Realty Trust pays out 110.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. FirstService pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FirstService has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Get Sunrise Realty Trust alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Sunrise Realty Trust has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FirstService has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunrise Realty Trust 62.48% 7.76% 4.85% FirstService 2.53% 17.98% 5.21%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sunrise Realty Trust and FirstService’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Sunrise Realty Trust and FirstService”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunrise Realty Trust $22.82 million 5.87 $6.87 million $1.09 9.16 FirstService $5.48 billion 1.29 $134.38 million $3.02 51.14

FirstService has higher revenue and earnings than Sunrise Realty Trust. Sunrise Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FirstService, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sunrise Realty Trust and FirstService, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunrise Realty Trust 1 0 3 1 2.80 FirstService 0 2 6 0 2.75

Sunrise Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $13.13, indicating a potential upside of 31.51%. FirstService has a consensus price target of $211.83, indicating a potential upside of 37.15%. Given FirstService’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FirstService is more favorable than Sunrise Realty Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.3% of FirstService shares are held by institutional investors. 24.8% of Sunrise Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FirstService beats Sunrise Realty Trust on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunrise Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. engages in commercial real estate (CRE) lending business. It focuses on originating CRE debt investments and providing capital to borrowers and sponsors with transitional business plans collateralized by CRE assets. The company intends to create a diversified investment portfolio, targeting investments in senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, whole loans, B-notes, CMBS, and debt-like preferred equity securities across CRE asset classes. Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2023 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About FirstService

(Get Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments. This segment provides a range of ancillary services, including on-site staffing for building engineering and maintenance, full-service amenity management, and security and concierge/front desk; and financial services comprising cash management, other banking transaction-related, and specialized property insurance brokerage. In addition, this segment offers energy management solutions and advisory services, and resale processing services. Its FirstService Brands segment operates and provides essential property services to residential and commercial customers through franchise networks; and company-owned operations, including California Closets, Paul Davis Restoration, and CertaPro Painters operations. It provides residential and commercial restoration, painting, and floor coverings design and installation services; custom-designed and installed closet, and home storage solutions; home inspection services; and fire protection and related services. This segment offers its services primarily under the Paul Davis Restoration, Roofing Corp of America, First Onsite property Restoration, Century Fire Protection, CertaPro Painters, California Closets, Pillar to Post Home Inspectors, and Floor Coverings International brand names. FirstService Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrise Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrise Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.