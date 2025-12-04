Analysts Set Nexxen International Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:NEXN) Price Target at $12.60

Nexxen International Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.60.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nexxen International from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Nexxen International from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nexxen International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Nexxen International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Nexxen International from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th.
Nexxen International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, August 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEXN. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Nexxen International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nexxen International in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new stake in shares of Nexxen International in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexxen International in the third quarter worth $102,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Nexxen International during the second quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.24% of the company’s stock.
Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.
