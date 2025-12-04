Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Receives $108.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PATK shares. Benchmark increased their price target on Patrick Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial set a $114.00 price target on Patrick Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Loop Capital began coverage on Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, October 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th.

PATK opened at $108.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.39 and its 200-day moving average is $100.70. Patrick Industries has a 1-year low of $72.99 and a 1-year high of $116.78.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $975.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Patrick Industries will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Patrick Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Patrick Industries during the first quarter worth $650,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 9.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 36,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

