Analysts Set The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) PT at C$90.67

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$91.77.

BNS has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$78.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Down 0.6%

BNS stock opened at C$98.08 on Monday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of C$62.57 and a twelve month high of C$99.37. The firm has a market cap of C$121.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$92.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$83.18.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The bank reported C$1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$9.77 billion during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Research analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.1286267 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 81.84%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia is a global financial services provider. The bank has five business segments: Canadian banking, international banking, global wealth management, global banking and markets, and other. It offers a range of advice, products, and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets.

