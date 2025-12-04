Head to Head Comparison: Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) and Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX)

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) and Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Tenax Therapeutics and Mainz Biomed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenax Therapeutics 1 0 3 0 2.50 Mainz Biomed 1 0 1 0 2.00

Tenax Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 95.87%. Mainz Biomed has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,106.90%. Given Mainz Biomed’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mainz Biomed is more favorable than Tenax Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Tenax Therapeutics has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mainz Biomed has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Tenax Therapeutics and Mainz Biomed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenax Therapeutics N/A -43.24% -41.52% Mainz Biomed N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.7% of Tenax Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Tenax Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of Mainz Biomed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tenax Therapeutics and Mainz Biomed”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenax Therapeutics N/A N/A -$17.60 million ($1.13) -8.13 Mainz Biomed $890,000.00 7.05 -$21.65 million ($65.60) -0.02

Tenax Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mainz Biomed. Tenax Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mainz Biomed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension in the United States. The company develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is based in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

About Mainz Biomed

Mainz Biomed N.V. develops and sells in-vitro diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer in the United States. The company offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer diagnostic molecular genetic stool test. It also develops PancAlert, a stool-based screening test for the detection of pancreatic cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Mainz, Germany.

