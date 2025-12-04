Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 21,767 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,055% compared to the average daily volume of 1,884 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Katapult during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Katapult during the third quarter worth about $273,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Katapult in the third quarter valued at approximately $699,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Katapult by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 58,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Katapult by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

KPLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Katapult in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stephens upped their price target on Katapult from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of KPLT opened at $6.53 on Thursday. Katapult has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $24.34. The company has a market cap of $30.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average of $11.65.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $74.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.55 million. Analysts expect that Katapult will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.

