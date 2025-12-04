Exxon Mobil’s (XOM) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. UBS Group currently has a $145.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several other research reports. Melius started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.67.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $117.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.54. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $120.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 8.99%.The company had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XOM. Linscomb Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 389,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,017,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 52.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 382,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,149,000 after purchasing an additional 131,600 shares in the last quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the second quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY now owns 49,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 116.7% in the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Management Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Associates Inc. now owns 26,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.