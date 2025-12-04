Argan’s (AGX) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Argan (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $370.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $315.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Argan from $236.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Argan in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $397.00 price target for the company. Glj Research raised Argan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $251.00 to $369.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Argan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Argan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.17.

NYSE AGX opened at $352.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.29. Argan has a twelve month low of $101.02 and a twelve month high of $399.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39 and a beta of 0.60.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The construction company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $237.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.97 million. Argan had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 12.73%.The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from Argan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

In other Argan news, Director William F. Leimkuhler sold 11,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.73, for a total transaction of $3,242,363.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 38,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,668,864.82. This represents a 23.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. Getsinger sold 6,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.39, for a total value of $1,911,474.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,577.83. This trade represents a 39.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,795 shares of company stock valued at $29,401,111. 6.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Argan by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 926,168 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,485,000 after purchasing an additional 82,585 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Argan by 69.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 559,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,084,000 after buying an additional 230,073 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Argan by 7.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 517,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,855,000 after buying an additional 36,644 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Argan by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 435,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,677,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Argan by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 324,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,514,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

