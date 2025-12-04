Mplx’s (MPLX) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $57.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MPLX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Mplx from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mplx from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mplx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Mplx Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE:MPLX opened at $54.80 on Monday. Mplx has a 1 year low of $44.60 and a 1 year high of $54.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.18 and a 200-day moving average of $51.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $55.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.56.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Mplx had a net margin of 37.61% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Equities analysts predict that Mplx will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Mplx Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were given a dividend of $1.0765 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.9%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mplx

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Mplx during the 1st quarter worth about $444,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 24.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Mplx by 4.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 331,772 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,756,000 after buying an additional 14,224 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Mplx by 33.6% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Mplx during the 1st quarter worth $392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

About Mplx

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Crude Oil and Products Logistics and Natural Gas and NGL Services segments. The Crude Oil and Products Logistics segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

Featured Stories

