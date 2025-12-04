Brokerages Set Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Target Price at $325.21

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $324.7857.

Several research firms have recently commented on PSA. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on Public Storage from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Public Storage from $309.00 to $307.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $309.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Public Storage from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $278.33 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.13. The company has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.01. Public Storage has a one year low of $256.60 and a one year high of $336.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 39.53%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. Public Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.700-17.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Storage

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Public Storage during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 111.1% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 95 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

