National Bankshares Cuts Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target to C$37.00

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$49.00 to C$37.00 in a research note published on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AFN. CIBC downgraded shares of Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$58.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$49.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Ag Growth International from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$50.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Ag Growth International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$42.57.

Ag Growth International Stock Performance

Ag Growth International Announces Dividend

TSE AFN opened at C$21.51 on Monday. Ag Growth International has a twelve month low of C$17.93 and a twelve month high of C$55.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.31. The stock has a market cap of C$404.39 million, a P/E ratio of -59.75, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is -166.67%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc manufactures portable and stationary grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment, including augers, belt conveyors, grain storage bins, grain handling accessories, grain aeration equipment, and grain drying systems. The company operates mainly in Portable handling, permanent handling, storage and conditioning, livestock, and manufacturing sectors.

