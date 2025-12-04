Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Raised to $81.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MNST has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Monster Beverage to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.45.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $73.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $72.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.48. Monster Beverage has a 12 month low of $45.70 and a 12 month high of $76.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.07.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 27.76%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 38,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $2,741,782.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,760.69. This trade represents a 63.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.2% during the third quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 1.0% during the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 16,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 13.4% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

