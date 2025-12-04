Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Raised to $460.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $400.00 to $460.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $443.00 price target (up previously from $409.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $435.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.00.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.3%

AVGO stock opened at $380.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.19. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $138.10 and a twelve month high of $403.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $354.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 329,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total transaction of $124,620,194.27. Following the transaction, the director owned 37,722,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,746,821,463.94. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 665,271 shares worth $225,483,192. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

