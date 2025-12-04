Rep. Virginia Foxx Buys Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Shares

Representative Virginia Foxx (R-North Carolina) recently bought shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). In a filing disclosed on December 01st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Hercules Capital stock on November 19th.

Representative Virginia Foxx also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) on 11/17/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) on 11/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) on 9/25/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) on 9/25/2025.

Shares of NYSE HTGC opened at $18.76 on Thursday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $22.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.85.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 60.05%.The firm had revenue of $138.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 12th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is presently 93.02%.

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Gayle A. Crowell acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $106,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 78,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,978.79. This represents a 8.25% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HTGC shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Hercules Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTGC. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 79.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 173.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hercules Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Virginia Foxx (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 5th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2005. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Foxx (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 5th Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Foxx was born in New York, New York. She earned a B.A. and M.A.C.T. from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, in 1968 and 1972, respectively, and an Ed.D. from the University of North Carolina, Greensboro, in 1985.

Foxx worked as an instructor at Caldwell Community College in Hudson, NC, and an instructor and assistant dean at Appalachian State University in Boone, NC. She owned a landscape nursery and served as Deputy Secretary for Management at the North Carolina Department of Administration.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

