Five9 Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 8,504 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,115% compared to the average daily volume of 384 call options.

Five9 Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $20.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.71 and its 200-day moving average is $25.03. Five9 has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $49.90.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Five9 had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $283.27 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Five9 will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five9

Five9 declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 11th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its position in Five9 by 11.5% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 0.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 81.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FIVN shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.19.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Articles

