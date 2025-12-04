Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Receives $138.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.6667.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AGYS shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group set a $155.00 price target on Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ AGYS opened at $126.71 on Monday. Agilysys has a 12-month low of $63.71 and a 12-month high of $145.25. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.34 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.98.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.34 million for the quarter. Agilysys had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 8.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agilysys will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald A. Colvin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $739,680.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,701.76. The trade was a 19.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sethuram Shivashankar sold 497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total value of $61,946.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 24,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,995,223.84. The trade was a 2.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,576 shares of company stock worth $1,882,370. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Agilysys by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Agilysys by 43.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Agilysys by 215.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Agilysys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

