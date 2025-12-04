Analysts Set Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) PT at $10.29

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.5714.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on Personalis from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Personalis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Personalis from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Personalis from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Personalis from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSNL opened at $10.17 on Monday. Personalis has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The company has a market capitalization of $903.10 million, a P/E ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.67.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 38.25% and a negative net margin of 106.92%.The firm had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Personalis will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 103,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $1,117,541.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 164,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,857.24. The trade was a 38.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher M. Hall sold 29,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $266,211.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 148,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,889.14. This represents a 16.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSNL. Oracle Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Personalis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,496,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Personalis during the third quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Personalis by 11.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,210,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,894,000 after purchasing an additional 120,027 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in Personalis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Personalis during the third quarter valued at approximately $723,000. 61.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Personalis, Inc develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection.

