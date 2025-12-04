Kimco Realty’s (KIM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Argus

Argus restated their buy rating on shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

KIM has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on KIM

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Shares of KIM opened at $20.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $25.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.34.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 28.24%.The company had revenue of $535.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Kimco Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.760 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kimco Realty will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 120.48%.

Insider Transactions at Kimco Realty

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 23,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $500,346.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 40,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,031.60. This represents a 36.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimco Realty

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the second quarter worth about $175,963,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 541.6% in the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,304,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,756,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322,009 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 9,252,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,031 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,936,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,649,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

About Kimco Realty

(Get Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.