NEXT (LON:NXT) Insider Purchases £7,196.34 in Stock

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Free Report) insider Jeremy Stakol acquired 186 shares of NEXT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,869 per share, with a total value of £7,196.34.
NEXT Trading Up 1.2%
LON:NXT opened at £142.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is £134.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £126.93. NEXT plc has a 1 year low of GBX 9,028 and a 1 year high of £146.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
NEXT (LON:NXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The company reported GBX 324.20 earnings per share for the quarter. NEXT had a return on equity of 55.99% and a net margin of 13.77%. As a group, analysts expect that NEXT plc will post 660.7526882 EPS for the current year.
About NEXT
Founded as a tailoring business in Leeds in 1864 by Joseph Hepworth and Son, today, the company offers clothing, footwear, accessories, beauty and home products to our UK and International customers.
NEXT has over 500 stores in the United Kingdom and Eire, and over 180 franchise branches across Europe, Asia and the Middle East.
