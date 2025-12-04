NEXT (LON:NXT) Insider Purchases £7,196.34 in Stock

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Free Report) insider Jeremy Stakol acquired 186 shares of NEXT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,869 per share, with a total value of £7,196.34.

NEXT Trading Up 1.2%

LON:NXT opened at £142.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is £134.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £126.93. NEXT plc has a 1 year low of GBX 9,028 and a 1 year high of £146.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Get NEXT alerts:

NEXT (LON:NXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The company reported GBX 324.20 earnings per share for the quarter. NEXT had a return on equity of 55.99% and a net margin of 13.77%. As a group, analysts expect that NEXT plc will post 660.7526882 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a £130 target price on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of NEXT from £147 to £178 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NEXT from £117 to £130.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a £142 price target on shares of NEXT in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NEXT from £108 to £116 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of £140.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on NXT

About NEXT

(Get Free Report)

Founded as a tailoring business in Leeds in 1864 by Joseph Hepworth and Son, today, the company offers clothing, footwear, accessories, beauty and home products to our UK and International customers.

NEXT has over 500 stores in the United Kingdom and Eire, and over 180 franchise branches across Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.