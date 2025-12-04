Bay Capital (LON:BAY) Insider Buys £101,694.96 in Stock

Bay Capital Plc (LON:BAY – Get Free Report) insider David Jeffreys Williams acquired 1,694,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 6 per share, with a total value of £101,694.96.

Bay Capital Trading Up 6.4%

LON BAY opened at GBX 5.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.88. The stock has a market cap of £4.10 million, a PE ratio of -9.92 and a beta of -0.64. Bay Capital Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 3.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 11.40.

About Bay Capital

Bay Capital Plc (LSE: BAY) was established in order to undertake one or more investment or acquisition opportunities of businesses operating within the UK or internationally where the Directors believe there to be opportunities for the creation of shareholder value across certain sectors of focus including industrials, construction and business services, and software and technology companies which service those industry verticals.

