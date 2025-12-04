Bay Capital (LON:BAY) Insider Buys £101,694.96 in Stock

Bay Capital Plc (LON:BAY – Get Free Report) insider David Jeffreys Williams acquired 1,694,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 6 per share, with a total value of £101,694.96.
Bay Capital Trading Up 6.4%
LON BAY opened at GBX 5.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.88. The stock has a market cap of £4.10 million, a PE ratio of -9.92 and a beta of -0.64. Bay Capital Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 3.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 11.40.
About Bay Capital
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bay Capital
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 3 Stocks Poised to Benefit From Google’s AI Breakthough
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Beyond NVIDIA: 5 Semiconductor Stocks Set to Dominate 2026
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- 3 Stocks You’ll Wish You Bought Before 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Bay Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bay Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.