Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

BWAY has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Brainsway from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Brainsway in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Brainsway from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Get Brainsway alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BWAY

Brainsway Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ BWAY opened at $17.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $336.24 million, a PE ratio of 57.30 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.90. Brainsway has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $17.92.

Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 million. Brainsway had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 9.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that Brainsway will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brainsway during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Brainsway during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Brainsway in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Brainsway in the third quarter worth $181,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brainsway by 61.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter. 30.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brainsway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BrainsWay Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brainsway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainsway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.