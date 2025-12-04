Carriage Services’ (CSV) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Carriage Services’ FY2026 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

CSV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Carriage Services in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research cut Carriage Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Carriage Services Price Performance

NYSE CSV opened at $42.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $664.05 million, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.96. Carriage Services has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $49.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.46.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $102.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.96 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 21.39%. Carriage Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.300 EPS. Research analysts predict that Carriage Services will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Carriage Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is 14.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carriage Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Carriage Services by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 22.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 6.4% in the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Carriage Services by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Carriage Services by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

See Also

