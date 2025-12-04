Stagwell’s (STGW) Buy Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Stagwell from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Stagwell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Stagwell from $6.36 to $7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Stagwell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Monday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.15.

NASDAQ STGW opened at $5.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.83 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Stagwell has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $8.04.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.11 million. Stagwell had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Stagwell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.880 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Stagwell will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the first quarter valued at $175,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Stagwell by 220.5% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 53,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 36,696 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stagwell by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,548,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,567,000 after acquiring an additional 149,020 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Stagwell by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 178,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Stagwell by 22.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 365,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 66,847 shares during the last quarter. 35.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

