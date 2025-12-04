MoneyHero (MNY) to Release Earnings on Friday

MoneyHero (NASDAQ:MNY – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, December 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $23.3320 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, December 5, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

MoneyHero Price Performance

MNY stock opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.36. MoneyHero has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MNY. Wall Street Zen cut MoneyHero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of MoneyHero in a report on Friday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

Institutional Trading of MoneyHero

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MoneyHero stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyHero Limited (NASDAQ:MNY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.06% of MoneyHero as of its most recent SEC filing. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MoneyHero Company Profile

MoneyHero Limited operates as a personal finance company. It engages in operation of online financial comparison platforms and related services. The company offers its products under Money Hero, SingSaver, Money101, MoneyMax, CompareHero, Seedly, and Creatory brands. MoneyHero Limited operates in Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Thailand.

