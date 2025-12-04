TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Receives $10.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen raised TPG RE Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,025,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,961,000 after purchasing an additional 86,212 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 5.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,930,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,037,000 after buying an additional 192,126 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund A acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the third quarter worth about $26,957,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 7.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,639,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,660,000 after acquiring an additional 115,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,565,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,398,000 after acquiring an additional 111,144 shares during the last quarter. 57.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRTX opened at $9.13 on Monday. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 166.64 and a quick ratio of 166.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.12 million, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.54.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.06 million during the quarter. TPG RE Finance Trust had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 6.37%. On average, research analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

TPG RE Finance Trust declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.69%.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

