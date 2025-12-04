Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Elemental Altus Royalties (CVE:ELE) Price Target to C$33.00

Elemental Altus Royalties (CVE:ELE – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a research note published on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Elemental Altus Royalties from C$27.50 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elemental Altus Royalties presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.00.

Get Elemental Altus Royalties alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Elemental Altus Royalties

Elemental Altus Royalties Stock Down 3.9%

About Elemental Altus Royalties

Shares of Elemental Altus Royalties stock opened at C$20.90 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.90. Elemental Altus Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$10.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.79. The firm has a market cap of C$1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.50 and a beta of 0.27.

(Get Free Report)

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2020, its distributed electricity to approximately 21 million populations covering a total area of approximately 195,488 square kilometers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elemental Altus Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elemental Altus Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.