Titan Logix (CVE:TLA) Trading 1.9% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Titan Logix Corp. (CVE:TLA – Get Free Report) rose 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.53. Approximately 519 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 29,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

Titan Logix Trading Up 1.9%

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.66 million, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 22.09 and a current ratio of 19.99.

Titan Logix Company Profile

Titan Logix Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets technology fluid management solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides mobile liquid measurement solutions, such as pump, valve, and rack control. It also offers mobile monitoring systems and smart truck systems.

