Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Shares Up 1.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Get Free Report) traded up 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $61.96 and last traded at $61.96. 462 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 3,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.81.
Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.67 million, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.87.
Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.4029 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd.
Institutional Trading of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF
About Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF
The Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking index, a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on regional banking firms in the US. KBWR was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- 3 Stocks Poised to Benefit From Google’s AI Breakthough
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Beyond NVIDIA: 5 Semiconductor Stocks Set to Dominate 2026
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 3 Stocks You’ll Wish You Bought Before 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.