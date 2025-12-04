Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Shares Up 1.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Get Free Report) traded up 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $61.96 and last traded at $61.96. 462 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 3,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.81.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.67 million, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.4029 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF

About Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Byrne Financial Freedom LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Byrne Financial Freedom LLC now owns 63,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking index, a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on regional banking firms in the US. KBWR was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.