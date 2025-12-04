First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG) Shares Down 0.3% – Time to Sell?

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $61.79 and last traded at $61.79. Approximately 5,785 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 25,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.99.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.70 million, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,496,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 174,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,390,000 after purchasing an additional 8,945 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 5.3% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 76,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 7,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestones Private Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Milestones Private Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period.

About First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Staples Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

