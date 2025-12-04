Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust (LON:SERE) Trading Down 0.6% – Should You Sell?

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc (LON:SERE – Get Free Report) fell 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 62.44 and last traded at GBX 62.80. 167,669 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 208,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63.20.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 63.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 65.84. The company has a market cap of £82.52 million, a P/E ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 0.60.

The investment objective of the Company is to provide Shareholders with a regular and attractive level of income return together with the potential for long term income and capital growth through investing in commercial real estate in Continental Europe.

