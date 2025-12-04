First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Stock Price Up 0.5% – Time to Buy?

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $100.26 and last traded at $100.14. 39,166 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 114,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.65.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.94.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1463 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund

About First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000.

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (QQXT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Ex-Tech Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of NASDAQ 100 stocks that excludes technology companies. QQXT was launched on Feb 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

