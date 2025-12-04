BlackRock Income and Growth (LON:BRIG) Stock Price Up 1.4% – Here’s What Happened

BlackRock Income and Growth (LON:BRIG – Get Free Report) rose 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 217.94 and last traded at GBX 217.94. Approximately 3,649 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 5,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 215.

BlackRock Income and Growth Trading Up 1.4%

The stock has a market cap of £41.45 million, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 214.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 209.37.

About BlackRock Income and Growth

The Company aims to provide growth in capital and income over the long term through investment in a diversified portfolio of principally UK listed equities.

