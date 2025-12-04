Mongolia Growth Group (CVE:YAK) Shares Down 2.5% – What’s Next?

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (CVE:YAK – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.18 and last traded at C$1.18. Approximately 4,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 21,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.21.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.18.
Mongolia Growth Group Company Profile
Mongolia Growth Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property management, leasing, renovation, and development services in Mongolia. The company operates through three segments: Investment Property Operations, Corporate, and Subscription Products. Its investment portfolio consists of office, retail, land and redevelopment, and commercial and residential properties.
