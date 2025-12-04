Appulse (CVE:APL) Trading Down 2.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Appulse Co. (CVE:APL – Get Free Report) dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 21,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 13,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The firm has a market cap of C$3.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of -0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.24.

Appulse Corporation, through its subsidiaries, sells new and refurbished centrifuge machines and parts in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company is also involved in the rental of centrifuge equipment; and provision of maintenance services, consulting, and design advisory services to industries, as well as machining services for equipment repairs.

