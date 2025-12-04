Stabilus (ETR:STM) Trading Down 2.1% – Here’s What Happened

Stabilus SE (ETR:STM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €20.45 and last traded at €20.55. 39,272 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 36,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at €21.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.33. The company has a market capitalization of $530.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €22.04 and a 200-day moving average price of €24.06.
Stabilus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of gas springs, dampers, vibration isolation products, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. Its products are used in automotive, navy and railways, commercial vehicles, aerospace, marine and rail, energy and construction, mechanical engineering, industrial machinery and automation, health, recreation, leisure, and furniture industries.
