Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) Trading Up 5.7% – Time to Buy?

Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:LOGN – Get Free Report) traded up 5.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.35 and last traded at $32.31. 1,556 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 212% from the average session volume of 499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.56.
Logansport Financial Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.32.
Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.23 million during the quarter.
Logansport Financial Dividend Announcement
About Logansport Financial
Logansport Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Cass County, Indiana. The company’s personal banking products and services include checking accounts, rite accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; mortgage, home equity lines of credit, home improvement, construction, commercial buildings, farm, consumer, education, and car loans, as well as loans for single family and multi-family dwellings; and overdraft, and internet and mobile banking services.
