Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) Trading Up 5.7% – Time to Buy?

Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:LOGN – Get Free Report) traded up 5.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.35 and last traded at $32.31. 1,556 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 212% from the average session volume of 499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.56.

Logansport Financial Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.32.

Get Logansport Financial alerts:

Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.23 million during the quarter.

Logansport Financial Dividend Announcement

About Logansport Financial

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 581.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Logansport Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.92%.

(Get Free Report)

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Cass County, Indiana. The company’s personal banking products and services include checking accounts, rite accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; mortgage, home equity lines of credit, home improvement, construction, commercial buildings, farm, consumer, education, and car loans, as well as loans for single family and multi-family dwellings; and overdraft, and internet and mobile banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Logansport Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logansport Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.