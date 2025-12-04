Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Trading Up 0.2% – Time to Buy?

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.81 and last traded at $11.69. 255,231 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 353,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.67.

Anglo American Platinum Stock Up 0.2%

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.96.

About Anglo American Platinum

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, and iridium; and nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome, as well as gold.

