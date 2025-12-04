WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Stock Price Up 0.5% – Should You Buy?

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $79.90 and last traded at $79.80. Approximately 20,648 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 27,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.40.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Cove Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund in the first quarter valued at about $660,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

